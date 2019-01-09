Protest barricade prompts brief closure of Jacques Cartier Bridge

The Jacques Cartier Bridge was briefly closed in both directions as a protest barricade formed at around 7:45 a.m. on the Montreal side.

It reopened just after 8 a.m.

Quebec provincial police say three people have been arrested and that officers were working to clear the barricade to reopen the bridge.

Police say they aren't sure what the protest was about.

Traffic had immobilized on the bridge, but is flowing once again.