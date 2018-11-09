Montrealers can now pay their property taxes in up to 11 instalments

Montrealers will now be able to pay their municipal taxes in several payments, the city announced as it unveiled its budget Thursday.

Until now, property owners in the city had two options: pay the full amount of their property tax by March 1 or paying it in two instalments, one by March 1 and the second by June 1.

Residents had been asking the city to allow the amount be paid in more than two payments for years. As of 2019, they'll be allowed to pay in six to 11 instalments, which is already the case in Quebec City.

Other government agencies, like the Société d'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), also have that option.

The city said Montrealers "won't have to communicate with the city to establish the conditions of their payments. All the information will be on the tax bill."

Opposition leader Lionel Perez mocked the announcement Thursday, noting it was already possible to pay in instalments.

Not quite, the city says.

Opposition leader Lionel Perez says the announcement that Montrealers could pay their property taxes in several instalments isn't anything new. (Jérôme Labbé/Radio-Canada)

"Before, an owner struggling to pay taxes in time had to get in touch with the city to set up a payment plan," city spokesperson Gonzalo Nunez said.

The new payment plan won't be available to businesses, a disparity Perez said was unfair. Plante said she hopes to extend the option to non residential owners soon.

"That's the idea, it's to make the payment easier for everyone because we know it can get heavy," she said.

With files from Radio-Canada's Jérôme Labbé