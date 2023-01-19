Police identify last victim found at Quebec explosion site

The last of three bodies found at the site of an explosion at a propane distributor in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que. was identified Thursday, one week after the blast.

Christophe Paradis, 26, was a subcontractor at Propane Lafortune, according to the company.

Christophe Paradis, 26, was a subcontractor at Propane Lafortune. He was killed in a blast there on Jan. 12, 2023, (Complexe funéraire Roy de Mascouche)

Propane Lafortune, a family-run outlet that sold propane and heating oil in the small town north of Montreal, was rocked by an explosion Jan. 12.

Nearby homes had to be evacuated and firefighters came from across the region to extinguish the raging fires.

On Monday, provincial police confirmed three bodies had been found. The next day, two were identified as Céline Pilon and France Desrosiers, employees of the company.

The Sûreté du Québec said the investigation into the cause of the blast by its major crimes division could be long and complex.