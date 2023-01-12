Blast ignites major blaze at fuel distributor in Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.

A major fire ignited at a fuel distributor in a small town north of Montreal on Thursday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Éloïse Cossette said people called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report an explosion at a business on Rivière-Nord Lane in Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, Cossette said, and police have established a perimeter around the fire, concerned that a larger explosion could occur because of the presence of other flammable materials on site.

Cossette said the business sold propane and other fuels for heating.

She could not immediately confirm if anyone was reported missing or if the fire had injured anyone.

Images on social media showed flames and a plume of black smoke rising into the sky above the business.

The Montcalm regional county municipality — the municipal authority for the area — said on social media that its fire department was on the scene of a "major fire."

"We ask you to avoid the area to allow our teams to work more efficiently," the municipality said in a Facebook post.