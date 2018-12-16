Projet Montréal wins RDP–PAT mayoral race as Ensemble Montréal retains Saint-Michel city council seat

Projet Montréal candidate Caroline Bourgeois will be the new mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles in a close race to replace MNA Chantal Rouleau.

According to preliminary results, Bourgeois received 47.95 per cent of the vote, with Ensemble Montréal's Manuel Guedes taking 44.74 per cent.

The opposition party was able to hold on to their city council seat in Saint-Michel, with Ensemble Montréal candidate Josué Corvil defeating Projet candidate Nadine Raymond.

Corvil will replace Ensemble Montréal's Frantz Benjamin, who gave up his seat after being elected to the provincial legislature in the October general election.

According to preliminary results, Corvil received 39.66 per cent of the vote, with Projet Montréal's Nadine Raymond receiving 32.25 per cent, and independent candidate Reginald Pierre earning 25.99 per cent.

The turnout rate in that race was 10.93 per cent, with the race for RDP–PAT borough mayor seeing 13.72 per cent of the electorate show up to the polls.