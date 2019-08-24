The Bridge · Audio

Zab Maboungou: Newest member of the Ordre des arts et lettres du Quebéc

Franco-Congolese choreographer, performer, philosopher, writer, lecturer and teacher, Zab Maboungou is the artistic director of Zab Maboungou / Compagnie Danse Nyata Nyata . Most recently she received the title of Companion of Arts and Letters of Quebec.

