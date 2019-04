The Bridge · Audio

Imagination Writer's Festival Celebrates Giller Prize winner Author Esi Edugyan

Last week host Nantali Indongo was in Quebec City to interview author Esi Edugyan who was being celebrated by the 'Imagination Writer's Festival' at the Morrin Centre'. Edugyan is the author of 'The Second Life of Samuel Tyne' along with Giller Prize winning novels, 'Half Blood Blues' and this year's 'Washington Black' which also was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize.

