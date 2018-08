Audio

Quebec Votes: Weekly Review (Episode 1)

Every Friday, Mike Finnerty and Susan Campbell will break down the highlights of the Quebec provincial election. This week: the leaders are off to the races, and we look at their day-one speeches and their pitches for your vote.

