Montreal police use tear-gas to disperse clashing pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian protesters

Montreal police deployed tear gas in downtown Montreal on Sunday after a demonstration in support of the Israeli government was declared illegal.

Several hundred people gathered early afternoon at Dorchester Square, waving Israeli flags and dancing to music. They were met by about a dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who launched a protest of their own.

The two groups argued, and altercations ensued. Police intervened with tear gas to disperse the crowds, according to Radio-Canada.

Police were still on the scene at 4 p.m. encouraging people to leave the area.

The pro-Israel demonstration was meant to be peaceful, according to the organizers. Musicians were invited in the morning, participants sang and speeches were made in favour of peace in the Middle East.

Daniel Benlolo, clergy with the Congregation Beth Shalom in Ottawa, helped organize the event in Montreal. He said it was not a response to the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

"There are a lot of Palestinians and Muslims who are very moderate. We want to work together and build a better future," he said.

On Saturday, several thousand people marched through downtown Montreal to the Israeli consulate in Westmount, protesting Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as well as recent settlement activity.

Fighting between the Israeli military and the Gaza-based militant group Hamas continued on Sunday.

Militants in Gaza fired an early-morning barrage of rockets into Israel. Then Israeli airstrikes on Gaza flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people on, Palestinian medics said.

But despite the heavy death toll and international efforts to broker a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at "full force" and will "take time."