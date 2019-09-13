Cities Held Hostage wins documentary prize at Prix Gémeaux
Congratulations to the filmmaking team, and CBC's Carrie Haber who commissioned the doc and worked with the team to develop, script and produce this investigation into the forces that shape Montreal's development.
Film investigated forces that shape Montreal's development
Main basse sur la ville, the French-language version of Cities Held Hostage, was honoured at last night's Prix Gémeaux, honouring the best in Canadian television and digital media.
The documentary, which premiered on CBC Montreal as part of the Absolutely Quebec series, also aired on RDI.
It received four nominations, and won Meilleur scénario documentaire - Émission.
Watch the documentary on CBC Gem below.
