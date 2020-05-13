Montrealer becomes Princeton University's first black valedictorian
'It's extremely empowering,' says Nicholas Johnson about the honour
He majored in operations research and financial engineering. He's a Montrealer. And he's made history as the first black valedictorian in Princeton University's 274-year history.
"It means a lot to me. It's extremely empowering in the context of Princeton's history and my personal experience at the university," says Nicholas Johnson, valedictorian for the elite establishment's class of 2020.
For that achievement, Johnson has received accolades from the likes of the American former first lady, Michelle Obama, and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.
Before he left Montreal for Princeton, Johnson, 22, studied at Selwyn House School and Marianopolis College.
He plans to begin pursuing a PhD in the fall at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.
Watch the video to hear what this historic honour means to Johnson.
