Priest's remains removed from Kahnawake after sex abuse allegations
The community voted to exhume the remains in March
WARNING: This story contains distressing details
The remains of a priest alleged to have sexually abused children have been exhumed and removed from the Mohawk community of Kahnawake.
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, which governs the community south of Montreal, says the remains of Reverend Léon Lajoie, who died in 1999, were exhumed Wednesday.
Last summer, several members of the community alleged that they were abused by Lajoie and called for his remains to be removed to start a healing process. Members of the community in March voted 233 to 195 in favour of the exhumation.
Lajoie, a Jesuit, arrived in Kahnawake in 1961 and was a parish priest until 1990.
An investigation by the Jesuits found no evidence of abuse by Lajoie, though it found evidence of a "serious sexual assault at St. Francis-Xavier Mission," the church where Lajoie was buried, but the probe concluded the assault was committed by someone else.
Funded by the Government of Canada and geared toward Indigenous people nationwide, the Hope for Wellness Help Line provides immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention. You can call 1-855-242-3310, available 24/7, to talk in English or French, as well as Cree, Ojibway or Inuktitut upon request. Or you can use the chat box on the website (English and French only).