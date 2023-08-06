'We're all God's children': Historic Montreal church hosts annual Pride celebrations

Tatenda Mandenga stood before a congregation in a downtown Montreal cathedral on Sunday and spoke the words he was long forced to swallow in his home country.

"I'm gay and I own it. This is who I am," he said.

The 30-year-old refugee from Zimbabwe, who arrived in Canada last November via Roxham Road, fled his country due to his sexuality, saying he was not free to be himself.

"There's freedom for me here," he said of Montreal. "I'm so excited to meet other people like me, so this is home for me."

Tatenda Mandenga, a gay refugee from Zimbabwe, says he can finally embrace his sexuality in Montreal. (François Sauvé/Radio-Canada)

Mandenga was one of several people who spoke before an altar adorned with rainbow-coloured flags and streamers in Christ Church Cathedral on Ste-Catherine Street, part of the church's celebrations for Montreal Pride.

The annual service included readings, prayers, and music by several groups, including the church's own choir, the Ensemble Vocal Ganymede and the Chœur Gai de Montréal.

Rev. Bertrand Olivier, dean of the cathedral, said the event is an opportunity for people to gather, sing and understand that they belong.

"We're all God's children, we're all welcome, we're all loved … despite the world being not an easy place this year, in particular for LGBTQ2S+ people," he said, pointing to a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate in Canada.

The Chœur Gai de Montréal, a choir of men predominantly from Montreal's LGBTQ+ community, took part in the festivities by performing a compilation of songs by Elton John outside the cathedral. (Hénia Ould-Hammou/CBC)

'Included, wanted, loved'

Olivier, who is also gay, said it was important for his church community to be inclusive of all, no matter how uncomfortable the journey to acceptance was.

"At the heart of Montreal, in a place that is multicultural and also very open and welcoming, we also believe that God asked us to be welcoming to people of all backgrounds, genders and sexualities," he said.

Following the service, Jean-Paul Bernier walked out of the church's doors and embraced Olivier.

Bernier said being part of the event was a beautiful experience.

"I grew up Catholic, so it's nice to feel included, wanted, loved," he said.

Several attendees said the service was beautiful and sent a message of acceptance. (Hénia Ould-Hammou/CBC)

Vera Burt, a regular member of the congregation, said she came out to show her support for what the event represents.

"It means that we're encompassing everybody in our community," she said.

For Sarah Wickz-Potter, having a Pride celebration inside a church means honouring what God wants.

"I think God wants us to love each other and to be happy with the full spectrum of humanity," she said. "I'm really, really grateful that the community here does this."

Amid the revelry, Olivier said people must not neglect the prevalence of anti-LGBTQ+ hate, irrespective of their religion.

"It's easy to feel that we've achieved a kind of equality and people are secure, but around the world, and even in Canada and Quebec, it's not all won," he said.

"We need to remember that, as we receive that security, that love, we need to keep fighting for others."