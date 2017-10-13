Beat the bite: How to keep the mosquitoes at bay this summer

For all the good that comes with summer, there is also some bad — it's mosquito season.

If you feel like this year is particularly bad, you're not wrong.

"If you have more puddles on land, you have more mosquitoes during the season," said entomologist Étienne Normandin.

"More snow in winter, more floods in spring, you'll get more mosquitoes."

More mosquitoes mean more bites. More bites mean more incentive to keep the bugs away. But how?

Ada McVean, a science communicator with the McGill Office for Science and Society, has perused more than 50 scientific articles about mosquitoes to separate facts from fiction. Here are her tips.