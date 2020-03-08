New presumptive case of coronavirus in Quebec

Quebec's health department has announced another presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and presumptive cases in the province to four.

The new case was detected in the Montérégie region, southeast of Montreal. The patient had recently returned from a cruise.

Authorities say they're still working to track the patient's movements.

There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec. The two presumptive cases require further testing by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg before they can be confirmed.