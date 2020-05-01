Pressure mounting for Legault to delay return to school in Montreal

A growing number of parents and teachers are raising concerns about Quebec's plan to send children back to school in just over two weeks in Montreal and the surrounding area.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) said its nine school boards across the province will decide whether to reopen their elementary schools on the dates announced by the Quebec government, May 11 for Quebec's regions and May 19 for the Montreal area.

"There are still far too many unknowns that compromise the ability of school boards to safely and effectively reopen schools," QESBA said in a statement Thursday.

"We are also convinced that the international health considerations cannot be met in many schools by the deadlines the government is imposing."

The association called Quebec's plan to reopen elementary schools and daycares a "hastily announced plan by the

government that has had the effect of significantly raising anxiety and stress levels among teachers and parents."

It said the school boards will take the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective regions into consideration as they decide when to reopen.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 13,324 confirmed cases in Montreal, and the situation in some of the city's boroughs is particularly worrying. Confirmed cases in Montréal-Nord and Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce represent 9.7 and 9.6 per cent, respectively, of the city's positive COVID-19 test results.

The union representing elementary school teachers in Montréal-Nord, Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies called on the government to delay the reopening.

"These are neighbourhoods with overcrowding of students in several of its schools," Serafino Fabrizi, the union's president, said in a statement late Thursday.

"Also, because of the higher risk of contamination, teachers living outside these neighbourhoods could easily become transmission vectors for Montreal and its surroundings."

Christine Black, the borough mayor of Montréal-Nord, has also questioned the restart date, arguing the poverty and dense living spaces in her community exacerbates the challenges people face in a pandemic.

A testing clinic opens today in Montréal-Nord, and anyone with symptoms in the community — not just essential workers — can call 514-644-4545 for an appointment.

Premier François Legault said Thursday he could push back the reopening of elementary schools and daycares if necessary.

"I want to be clear, we have announced our reopening plan, but it is not starting this week. Gatherings are still forbidden; it's not the time to stop our efforts of social distancing. It's time to be more disciplined than ever," Legault said.

The education ministry also says it will consider postponing the reopening of schools in Montreal.

Most First Nations elementary schools in the province are choosing to stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

"Our primary observations were that many communities have a reality that is different from the province, so we decided to stray away from their decision and assist each community to determine whether they're going to reopen or not," said Denis Gros-Louis, head of the First Nations Education Council.

Michael Silkoff, who teaches children with special needs at Westmount Park Elementary, said he doesn't buy the government's claim that the return to school will help special needs students.

"The government is taking the approach that this is mostly for them and my point is to argue that it's not really for them. It's more for the the economy," Silkoff said, adding he's also worried about whether he should wear personal protective equipment while at work.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Thursday that teachers will not be provided with masks because, he says, they are not necessary.

Cases may have plateaued but numbers still high, epidemiologist says

Dr. David Buckeridge, a professor at McGill University's faculty of medicine in the department of epidemiology, said the decision is understandably difficult for parents.

Dr. David Buckeridge, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at McGill University, says officials will have to watch the situation extra closely as schools reopen. (Courtesy David Buckeridge)

"The whole move to reopen has to be tempered by continuing to keep an eye on what's actually happening," Buckeridge said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Friday.

"It does seem that cases have not really completely dropped off, they've kind of plateaued."

He added, however, that it's unclear whether things will be much different in the fall, if parents choose to wait until then.

Some parents across the province have also expressed worry about the schools reopening. Close to 300,000 people have signed an online petition urging the government to delay the reopening until September.