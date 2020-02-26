By seeking injunction to end rail blockades, Quebec premier accepts it's not just Ottawa's problem

Since First Nations activists began blockading rail lines across the country nearly three weeks ago, Quebec Premier François Legault has not had to make many difficult decisions.

Like many of his counterparts in other provinces, Legault has been content to lay the onus on the federal government to find a resolution.

The two continuing blockades in Quebec — by Mohawks in Kahnawake, south of Montreal, and by Mi'gmaq in Listuguj on the Gaspe Peninsula — went up, after all, in response to events occurring on the other side of the country.

It's up to Ottawa, Legault said at first, to sort out the conflict between proponents of a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia and the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose it running through their traditional territory.

Legault has been vocal in his impatience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the situation.

He demanded, last week, that the Trudeau government find a solution "in the coming days," complaining the situation was "getting out of control."

Quebec Premier François Legault stepped into the fray Tuesday, when his government intervened in support of Canadian Pacific Railway, which was granted an injunction to end all blockades of its lines in Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Legault also tried to persuade his fellow premiers to back a co-ordinated, nationwide police operation to break up the protests, but couldn't find enough support for his idea.

"Quebec cannot act alone," Legault said last Wednesday, adding bullishly, "I'm ready to take my responsibilities."

But on Tuesday, Legault leapt from the sidelines onto the pitch.

His government filed documents in support of the injunction sought by Canadian Pacific Railway against the blockade in Kahnawake. It also requested an injunction to clear the Listuguj encampment.

Legault got his wish. The injunctions were granted. Now, though, he must confront the question of how they will be enforced.

A history of tensions

Injunctions have already been granted and carried out by police in Quebec at demonstrations outside First Nations territories.

The Sherbrooke, Que., police force arrested around 20 people protesting on the CP line Tuesday in the city's Lennoxville neighbourhood, in the Eastern Townships, without incident.

But enforcing the injunctions in Listuguj and, in particular, in Kahnawake will be more complicated.

Kahnawake has had its own police service, the Peacekeepers, since 1979, created after a 28-year-old Mohawk, David Cross, was shot and killed by a provincial police officer in front of his own home while defending his brother, who'd been chased there after being caught speeding.

Kahnawake Mohawk law grants the Peacekeepers "exclusive jurisdiction" on policing matters within the territory.

These Mohawk Peacekeepers, then an untrained, unarmed police service, patrolled Kahnawake after the provincial police shooting of David Cross in October 1979. Tensions ran so high after that fatal shooting, SQ superiors ordered officers to stay off the reserve. (CBC archives)

Under current policing protocols, the SQ informs the Peacekeepers if they are doing more than simply passing through the Mohawk territory.

When outside police forces attempted large-scale operations in Kahnawake in the past without local co-operation, tensions escalated rapidly — and dangerously.

This notice, warning Quebec provincial police away from Kahnawake, was spray-painted on an underpass in the community after 28-year-old David Cross was shot and killed by a police officer in front of his home in October 1979. (CBC archives)

In 1988, nearly 200 Mounties raided cigarette stores in Kahnawake, which was also seen as an affront to Mohawk sovereignty. Mohawk activists barricaded the Mercier Bridge for 29 hours in response.

And it was an SQ raid in Kanesatake two years later that triggered the Oka Crisis, the 78-day standoff that left one officer dead.

Kahnawake warriors blockaded the Mercier Bridge again in support of their fellow Mohawks — this time not taking down their barricades until the Canadian army was called in, and military leaders negotiated the withdrawal of warriors from the bridge, seven weeks later.

'Old enough to remember Oka': Legault

Legault says he's aware of the friction that SQ presence in Kahnawake could cause.

"I'm old enough to remember Oka," he told reporters on Tuesday morning, just before the injunction was granted.

But it's not clear from his comments that Legault fully grasped the potential for protracted conflict.

"I'm confident that the Sûreté du Québec will succeed in dismantling the barricades everywhere in Quebec," he said moments later, invoking the possibility of a joint operation by the SQ and the Peacekeepers to free the CP rail line in Kahnawake.

Legault didn't appear aware that just hours before, at a meeting of concerned Kahnawake residents — many of whom invoked the traumatic memories of the Oka Crisis — the head of the Peacekeepers made it clear his officers would never enforce an injunction against the blockade.

"The Kahnawake Peacekeepers don't have any interest in criminalizing people for standing up for our rights," Dwayne Zacharie said.

A Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeeper approaches the barricaded CP rail line Monday. Chief Peacekeeper Dwayne Zacharie said later that day his force will not enforce an injunction to end the blockade set up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs opposed to the construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territory. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

So far the SQ has said little about its intentions, other than to refer inquiries to CP's police force. And as for the federal government, it's been quite happy to punt this particular problem back to Legault.

"It's really up to the province to decide how to proceed," federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday.

For the injunction to take effect, the protesters at the blockade in Kahnawake would first have to be served by a bailiff, possibly escorted by law enforcement.

That hasn't happened yet. In fact, since the injunction was granted Tuesday morning, people on the barricades have dumped gravel near the tracks and added concrete blocks and other obstacles to further restrict access to the rail line where the barricade is located.

"The next step, once it's served, is the possible physical intervention by outside police forces. So they have to take certain precautions," Kenneth Deer, a representative of Kahnawake's traditional Longhouse political system, told reporters near barricade.

"They do not intend to end this barricade."

Who is responsible for what happens next?

For several days now, Legault has made it clear the economic costs resulting from the blockades are too high to be tolerated any longer.

He's cited job losses, shortages of propane, suffering farmers and inconvenienced commuters. He said Quebec is losing $100 million daily due to the blockades.

"The barricades have to be dismantled for the good of the economy," Legault said Tuesday.

His rhetoric creates the expectation of action among those inclined to agree with the premier.

By becoming party to the injunctions handed down yesterday, Legault's government has accepted at least partial responsibility for what happens next. This is not just Ottawa's problem any more.