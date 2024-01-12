Case of Quebec man sought by U.S. after death of pregnant migrant put off till February

A Colombian man living in Quebec and facing extradition from Canada to the United States on human smuggling charges after a pregnant Mexican woman died crossing the border will remain detained for the time being.

Jhader Aguusto Uribe-Tobar appeared in a Montreal court by video conference, where he received a new court date of Feb. 23.

Uribe-Tobar's lawyer Luc Trempe says there is no bail hearing scheduled for his client at this time, likely because the government believes he could be a flight risk.

The attorney's office for the Northern District of New York has charged 35-year-old Uribe-Tobar with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and alien smuggling for financial gain, both resulting in death, relating to the death of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores.

The body of 33-year-old Vasquez-Flores, who was pregnant, was found in the Great Chazy River near Champlain, N.Y., on Dec. 14, two days after her husband alerted border patrol that she had not emerged from the woods.

American authorities allege that Uribe-Tobar charged the woman and her husband $2,500 US to guide her by text message as she walked alone across the border, and Trempe says the U.S. must submit evidence to back up those claims within 60 days.