PQ wins Îles-de-la-Madeleine by 15 votes, after recount requested by Liberals

It all came down to 15 votes in the swing riding of Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

PLQ held seat before fall election

CBC News
The PQ's Joël Arseneau was confirmed as the winner in the eastern Quebec riding after a recount was requested by his Liberal opponent. (Radio-Canada)

Parti Québécois candidate Joël Arseneau won the riding by that small margin over Liberal candidate Maryse Lapierre.

Lapierre was selected as the Liberal candidate after outgoing MNA Germain Chevarie decided not to run for re-election.

The original vote count had Arseneau ahead by 18 votes.

Arseneau posted on Twitter that he was celebrating the victory with interim PQ leader Pascal Bérubé, noting that every vote truly does count.

