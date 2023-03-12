PQ leader gets 98% approval in vote of confidence
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon got highest support in party's history
The Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon won historic support from the grassroots on Saturday after suffering a historic defeat in October's provincial election.
The 46-year-old garnered the backing of 98.51 per cent of members who cast a ballot in a confidence vote at the PQ convention in Sherbrooke on Saturday.
Plamondon says he never expected the unprecedented level of support, but the results must be taken "with modesty."
The party did not disclose how many of the 500-odd delegates voted.
The vote has often been a fateful ordeal for past PQ leaders, but the current one said in an earlier interview he approached the test with "serenity" amid a more unified party culture.
The PQ suffered its worst-ever results in the election last fall, sending only three legislators to the National Assembly after winning 10 seats in 2018.
