Parti Québécois denied entry to National Assembly after refusing to swear oath to King
The PQ had previously refused to swear allegiance to King Charles III, Canada's monarch — despite it being a requirement to sit in the National Assembly. The PQ chose to swear an oath to the Quebec people and the province's constitution instead.
MNAs had only sworn oath to Quebec people and argued that should be sufficient
Three Parti Québécois (PQ) MNAs have been denied entry to Quebec's legislature on Thursday after refusing to swear an oath to the King.
The PQ had previously refused to swear allegiance to King Charles III, Canada's monarch.
To sit in the National Assembly, MNAs must swear an oath to the King and the Quebec people. The PQ only did the latter.
When they approached the doors to the Blue Room on Thursday, the members were stopped by a constable and told they were not eligible to enter.
The sergeant-at-arms briefly stepped out to speak with them and also denied them entry.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?