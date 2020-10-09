Parti Québécois to select new party leader tonight

Members of the oldest sovereigntist party in Quebec's legislature will elect a new leader tonight who will take over a caucus smaller than it's been since the early 1970s.

Four white men are vying to replace Jean-François Lisée, an author and former journalist who led the Parti Québécois in the 2018 election to a disappointing tie for third place with 10 seats.

Comedian Guy Nantel, 52, possibly the best-known candidate, grew his fan base from years of standup comedy across the province and from making funny videos, generally about how people are ill-informed about politics.

Sylvain Gaudreault, 50, a former cabinet minister, is the only member of the legislature in the race and considered the establishment candidate.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, 43, a lawyer, boasts he is best able to rejuvenate the party by attracting young, new members.

Finally, there is Frédéric Bastien, 51, a historian and junior college teacher who wants to slash immigration and only select immigrants who speak French and who are educated.