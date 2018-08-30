PQ candidate Michelle Blanc under fire for racist tweet
Blanc told CBC she did write a tweet that used a racial slur against a Bell customer service agent
A Parti Québécois candidate running in Montreal's Mercier riding is coming under fire for her social media posts.
In a tweet written six months ago addressing the telecom company Bell, Michelle Blanc used the N-word while complaining that a customer service representative addressed her as "monsieur."
"An employee insists on calling me 'Sir' because my voice is masculine. My response, your voice is African and I don't call you my little n--ger," part of the tweet read.
Blanc, who is transgender, confirmed to CBC News that she did write the tweet, and that she had deleted it before the start of the campaign.
This is the second of Blanc's posts to cause controversy in the last two days.
Earlier Thursday, blogger Xavier Camus, said he had filed a cease-and-desist order against Blanc for alleging that he was a pedophile. The post, since deleted, asked if he was attracted to 15-year-old girls.
Camus, a philosophy professor, has published blog posts highlighting what he says is proof of the party's affiliation with the far right.
PQ leader Jean-François Lisée said at a news conference Thursday that she should not have made those comments about Camus on Twitter.
"Of all our candidates, she is really the one who is the target of the most insults. Last night, she made a mistake," he said.
The PQ did not immediately return a request for comment from CBC on her use of the n-word on Twitter.
