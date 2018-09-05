PQ candidate Guy Leclair formally charged with drunk driving

Parti Québécois candidate Guy Leclair has been formally charged with drunk driving and failing to follow the orders of a police officer.

Leclair was arrested July 13, and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. He is to appear in court in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield on Sept. 21.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée says he is standing by his candidate.

The PQ leader told reporters Wednesday that during a campaign, there is pressure to forget the presumption of innocence and to immediately dump a candidate who could be politically damaging.

"I will not take part in that," Lisée said.

Lisée said he knew last month about Leclair's arrest, but he said he did not make the information public because Leclair had not been formally charged with a crime at the time.

Leclair disputes the police version of the incident. Speaking with Radio-Canada, Leclair said he blew into a breathalyzer twice, despite police reporting that he refused.

This was not the first time Leclair has faced charges. He received 11 other driving and parking infractions between 2003 and 2018, Radio-Canada reported.

In 2011, he was fined $2,000 for drunk driving and his licence was suspended for a year.

Leclair is the incumbent MNA for the riding of Beauharnois, which is in the Montérégie region.

