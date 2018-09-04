PQ candidate Guy Leclair arrested on drunk driving charges

A candidate for the Parti Québecois was arrested in July in a parking lot in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and charged with drunk driving, Radio-Canada has learned.

Guy Leclair is the candidate and outgoing MNA for the riding of Beauharnois, in the Montérégie region.

According to Radio-Canada, Leclair was arrested on July 13 while he was sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running.

Police suspected he had been drinking and asked him to take a breathalyzer test.

Leclair apparently refused.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and he received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

He is expected to face a charge of driving under the influence.

Leclair was first elected to the National Assembly in 2008, and in 2015 he was named official opposition spokesperson for matters relating to labour and pension plans.

Radio-Canada says PQ officials contacted Tuesday afternoon were unaware of Leclair's arrest.

However, PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée said Leclair told him 10 days ago about the incident.

"He called me saying, 'Something very strange happened.' He maintains his innocence. He does not understand why the police officer has the version of events that he has," Lisée told reporters late Tuesday afternoon.

"I was very happy that he confided in me, and he said, 'Listen, there are still no charges.… He is confident he will win the case if it comes to that. So we will wait for the facts and see what happens."

Lisée said Leclair will stay on as a candidate.

"​He has not been convicted of anything. The presumption of innocence applies."

Leclair has a previous conviction for drunk driving, dating back to 2011. At the time, he was fined $2,000, and his licence was suspended for a year.