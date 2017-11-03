Power restored after tripped breaker leaves 142,000 Hydro-Québec customers in dark

A problem at a Hydro-Québec transmission station in the Saguenay left about 142,000 clients without power in southern Quebec for a brief period Monday afternoon.

The head of public affairs for the provincial utility, Serge Abergel, says a tripped breaker cut the power off to pockets of Montreal, the Laurentians, the Lanaudière and Montérégie regions.

Abergel said Hydro was able to restore power quickly to nearly 100,000 clients. Another 30,000 clients got their power back by 5 p.m., leaving some 10,000 without power — most of them in Montreal.

By about 6 p.m., power was restored to all but a handful of clients.