Strong winds lead to power outages across Quebec

Thousands of homes and businesses don't have electricity Monday morning as strong winds cause power outages across Quebec.

Most of the 6,200 Hydro-Québec customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. are in the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Outaouais regions.

According to the Hydro outage map, many customers are expected to have their power back by the early afternoon.

There are wind warnings in effect for the Magdalen Islands and the Sainte-Anne-des-Monts-Grande-Vallée region, where wind gusts could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour today.

In the Quebec City area, strong winds and and the fact that we are currently in a period of high tidal range will cause minor flooding along the coast this evening, according to Environment Canada.

Most other regions in Quebec will see rain and winds gusting up to 60 or 70 kilometres an hour for much of the day.

