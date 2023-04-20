Flights delayed at Trudeau Airport as 200,000 Hydro-Québec clients without power in Montreal

As a heat wave causing temperatures reaching humidex values of 40 continued in Montreal Thursday afternoon, a sudden power outage hit about 200,000 Hydro-Québec customers on the island — including Trudeau Airport.

Hydro-Québec said the outages are due to a safety mechanism being triggered on one of its high-voltage lines. It said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for the airport told CBC the outage is causing some flight delays, but specified that flights can still land and depart.

"However, arrivals from nearby airports are currently under a ground stop and planes can't depart to Montreal until further notice," spokesperson Eric Forest said.

Travellers are asked to check their flight status before going to the airport.

The outages are heavily concentrated in the west-central part of the Montreal island, including in the boroughs of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Saint-Laurent, as well as in the Town of Mount Royal and in part of the West Island.