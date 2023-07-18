Content
Montreal

Power is back on at La Ronde, but park will remain closed today

The theme park had to shut down all its rides but visitors remained safe and will be able to use their tickets another day.

A power outage earlier today affected 4 areas of Île Sainte-Hélène

Kids at an amusement park
La Ronde says that its rides have shut down for the day and tickets may be used at a later date. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The power outage at La Ronde is over — but the theme park on Île Sainte-Hélène will remain closed for the rest of the day. 

At 10:30 a.m., the Six Flags park said in a Facebook post that  the power was out but its visitors were safe and that no one was on any of its rides. The park later added that visitors who had bought their tickets for today could use them at a later date.

According to the Hydro-Québec mobile app, service interruptions began just before 10 a.m. due to equipment failure. The app indicated that the outage was over around 2 p.m.

The outage did not affect the Casino de Montréal, which is also on Île Sainte-Hélène.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

