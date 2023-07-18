Power is back on at La Ronde, but park will remain closed today

The power outage at La Ronde is over — but the theme park on Île Sainte-Hélène will remain closed for the rest of the day.

At 10:30 a.m., the Six Flags park said in a Facebook post that the power was out but its visitors were safe and that no one was on any of its rides. The park later added that visitors who had bought their tickets for today could use them at a later date.

According to the Hydro-Québec mobile app, service interruptions began just before 10 a.m. due to equipment failure. The app indicated that the outage was over around 2 p.m.

The outage did not affect the Casino de Montréal, which is also on Île Sainte-Hélène.