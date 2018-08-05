The holy trinity of fries, curds and gravy: Montreal Poutinefest in photos

More than a dozen food trucks set up shop at the Quai Jacques Cartier in Montreal's Old Port for the fourth edition of Poutinefest.

The event brings together different takes on the classic French-Canadian dish, from Thai to vegan, to General Tao poutines.

In all, the festival boasts more than 40 different poutine recipes.

The festival drew locals and tourists alike to sample the famous French-Canadian treat. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

This year's festival also included comedy, music and carnival games at the family-friendly site.

The organization behind the event, la Fondation Le Grand Foodfest, announced that proceeds from those extra activities would be donated to local organizations promoting youth in sports.

The festival will also be hitting the road this year, heading to 10 Quebec towns in the coming months.

In September, the food trucks will roll up to a location in the West Island that has yet to be announced.

There were more than a dozen food trucks and stands at the festival, offering everything from lobster poutine to vegan and general tao. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Like many events, the festival is trying to reduce its waste by offering reusable cutlery and cups for purchase.

This year the campaign to do away with straws at bars and restaurants has really taken off even reaching major chains like Starbucks.

The trend of offering vegan and vegetarian alternatives has also caught on, with a number of poutineries catering to more than just those in search of the classic.

Poutine Factory is one example of a truck that offers a poutine that is vegan, gluten-free and soy-free for those with allergies or dietary restrictions.

The event took place from July 31 to Aug. 5 at the Quai Jacques Cartier. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

The event drew hundreds of locals and tourists alike with people lining up in droves on the opening night of the festival.