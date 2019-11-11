Owner of dogs that maimed jogger in Potton, Que., charged with criminal negligence

The owner of the three dogs that attacked a jogger in Potton, Que., in the Eastern Townships last spring has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The lawyer for Alan Barnes appeared on his behalf at the Granby courthouse Monday morning. Crown prosecutor Laurence Bélanger said if found guilty, the man faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The victim, Dominique Alain, was torn apart by the three mixed-breed dogs while out running near her home, about 100 kilometres southeast of Montreal, on March 29.

Eight months, 12 operations and countless physiotherapy sessions later, she welcomes the charges.

"I am satisfied that justice is being done and that my case is going forward," Alain told Radio-Canada. "I think it shows that the case is being taken more seriously now. It's being evaluated as a criminal act: you are responsible for your dogs."

Dominique Alain lost her triceps in the attack, leaving her with a disfigured and weak arm. (Denis Gervais/Radio-Canada)

Dogs put down

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has been studying the case since it received the file in mid-May.

Barnes' dogs were euthanized after the SPA de l'Estrie, the local animal protection agency, concluded they were aggressive and presented a "very serious, and perhaps deadly, risk to the population."

It's rare for criminal charges to be laid against dog owners whose animals attack other people or other dogs.

"I'm very glad he was charged with criminal negligence," said Lise Vadnais, whose sister Christiane Vadnais, 55, was mauled to death by a neighbour's dog in her backyard in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district in June 2016.

"If he hadn't been, it would mean there was something wrong with our justice system. In my sister's case, [her death] was never recognized as criminal negligence."

Barnes is set to appear in court in Granby on Jan. 20, 2020.