Council votes to euthanize dogs that mauled jogger in Eastern Townships

Potton's municipal council voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday evening to euthanize three dogs that attacked a woman last month.

The Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) de l'Estrie had previously established that the dogs represented a "very serious, and perhaps deadly, risk to the population," and recommended they be put down.

Potton's municipal animal bylaw makes no reference to euthanasia, so the special meeting was held to decide the fate of the dogs.

"The proposal was accepted, so the euthanasia process can start," said Potton mayor Jacques Marcoux.

On March 29, the dogs escaped their home and attacked a 55-year-old woman who was out jogging in the small Eastern Township municipality, about 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The woman was badly hurt and has required more than one surgery.

The SPA doesn't euthanize animals, but the organization will help the municipality find a veterinarian to do it, Marcoux said.

"They told me at the SPA that the dogs' owner, if he wanted to, would have the opportunity to go to Sherbrooke to spend some time with the dogs before they are euthanized," Marcoux said. "I don't know if he's going to do that or not, but he has the option."

Marcoux said the owner did not attend the meeting but supports the council's decision.

In the coming weeks, the municipality intends to make changes to its animal control bylaw, Marcoux said.