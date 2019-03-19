The pitfalls of Montreal's spring: these potholes

We asked for pothole pictures, and Montrealers answered the call.

Some people CBC talked to said spring 2019 has brought with it the worst potholes in ages.

"In all 20 years I've lived in Montreal, this is the worst year I've seen," said Montrealer Reza Taheri.

He said the potholes make driving unsafe, and another Montrealer, Mark Richman agrees.

"Sometimes at night, you just don't see them," he said.

CBC audience member Lino Catalano submitted this shot of Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue between Marie-Anne Street and Mont-Royal Avenue. (Submitted by Lino Catalano)

Richman said they can also be expensive.

"One year, I replaced three flat tires, and the rims were gone, and I had to replace them. [It] cost me thousands of dollars," he said.

'It is very wide and it is deeper than it looks because of the water. I think it might turn into a sink hole," said CBC Montreal audience member Mario Perna, who submitted this photo of Blomidon Street and Lavoisier Boulevard in Saint-Leonard. (Submitted by Mario Perna)

The City of Montreal said the warmer, dry weather is at least allowing for a pothole repair blitz.

It has 16 trucks repairing potholes full-time, with a budget of $3.5 million to do the work.

A chance to peek beneath the pavement has appeared on Laval Avenue. (Kim McNairn/CBC)

"We know that last year we filled as much as 180,000 potholes, and we're expecting to do more work this season," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

He said the constant cycle of freezes and thaws this winter account for more — and bigger — holes.