Montreal rushes to fill thousands of potholes before holidays

The city of Montreal announced a plan to fill 25,000 potholes before the holiday season.

The operation will target potholes that developed since last spring, as well as any that developed in recent days due to unusual November weather that saw heavy snowfall and freezing rain.

Sixteen specialized machines will hit city streets for the task. This is in addition to the emergency patching already done by the individual boroughs.

In a statement, the city cautioned the repairs can only be done when it is not too cold and when the road is dry, so there may be days when the weather prevents the machines from being used.

The work will take place both day and night in an effort to avoid traffic complications.

Residents are asked to use 311 or the Montreal Resident Services app to report potholes to facilitate the blitz.

Nearly 200,000 potholes are filled in the city every year.