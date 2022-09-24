Evacuations underway, road closures as Fiona continues to batter Quebec's Magdalen Islands

Post-tropical storm Fiona hit eastern Quebec early Saturday morning, forcing evacuations and road closures in the Magdalen Islands, which remains under a state of emergency.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday morning, the acting mayor of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Richard Leblanc, couldn't confirm the number of people who were forced from their homes. He said several evacuations took place overnight, including a significant one that continues Saturday morning.

"The night is finished, but the storm isn't over," Leblanc said.

Leblanc said high water levels were cause for concern and three shelters have been set up for displaced people. Roads are closed across the island, with trees, flooding and debris making travel treacherous, he said.

Roofs across the region were damaged by high winds, including of the Saint-Pierre-de-La Vernière church in the Étang-du-Nord neighbourhood.

Part of the roof of the Saint-Pierre-de-La Vernière church was torn off in high winds. (Isabelle Larose/Radio-Canada)

Over 2,000 power outages were reported in the Gaspe and Magdalen Islands regions by 7 a.m. Saturday, leaving about a third of the archipelago's population without power.

Fiona started as a hurricane and was declared a post-tropical storm around midnight Saturday, a few hours before making its landfall in Atlantic Canada.

Peter Kimbell, an emergency preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the winds are still blowing "quite hard," but are expected to diminish as the day goes on for most areas.

A spokesperson from the Coast Guard was just on the local radio station begging folks not to go to the wharf. Here’s the view from a safe distance away. <a href="https://t.co/Rg8dE3s6XH">pic.twitter.com/Rg8dE3s6XH</a> —@katemckenna8

Residents assess the damage

Looking at her artisinal soap shop, La fille de la mer, Saturday, Ariane Arseneau found her business mostly under water.

"I'm hopeful that we're not going to have too many damages inside, but there's a lot of water," she told CBC. "There's more water than Dorian [in 2019]."

Arseneau said she spent the last week preparing for the storm ahead. She had left nothing behind outside and her summer employee — who usually lives in the shop — was safe elsewhere for the weekend.

"We're islanders. We're not used to this kind of extreme weather but we're used to high winds, we're used to being flooded," she said.

"As long as there's nobody hurt, no lives are lost and everybody's safe then I'm OK. Structural damage can be fixed."