Firefighters want more help to deal with post-traumatic stress

Quebec firefighters are seeking help from the provincial government to deal with an increase in the number of reported cases of post-traumatic stress.

Data provided by the Montreal firefighters union, known by its French acronym, APDM, shows that post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses has jumped from six in 2013 to 22 in 2018.

But the data doesn't reveal how many are suffering in silence, the union's vice-president said.

"I suspect that, for every individual who raises his hand, there are three others who suffer in silence," Richard Lafortune told Radio-Canada.

He said the condition should be recognized by the Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST).

Physical and psychological injuries are separated by the law.

Unlike physical injuries, the worker must prove that post-traumatic stress is work-related, said lawyer Sophie Mongeon, noting the law dates back to 1985.

The provincial association of firefighters (RAPQ) is calling on the government to change the law. The association is meeting with Labour Minister Jean Boulet Monday to request that post-traumatic stress be recognized as a professional injury.

Boulet has already said he wants to amend the law. The CNESST did not respond to a request for comment.

Union blames first-responder duties

Montreal's union is blaming the rise in post-traumatic stress on the fact that firefighters have, since 2007, been trained to handle medical emergencies.

That means their extra first responder duties are exposing firefighters to more traumatic scenes, the union says.

First responders who work for Urgences-Santé in Montreal have complained of similar issues in the past.

Radio-Canada cited one Montreal firefighter's haunting tales of responding to calls that have left him with post-traumatic stress, such as an unsuccessful attempt to resuscitate a baby in her crib.

The firefighter, who asked to not be named because he is concerned speaking out will hurt his reputation, also described seeing elderly people living in atrocious conditions, cutting down people who have hanged themselves and seeing a young man die in Montreal's Metro.

He has been off work for six months and has had to fight with CNESST to have his condition recognized, he told Radio-Canada.