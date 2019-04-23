Post-flood cleanup begins in Beauce region, but normalcy is a ways off

While some people have now been able to return to their homes in Quebec's Beauce region — the area hardest hit by this spring's flooding — officials warn it will be some time before life gets back to normal.

Residents of Sainte-Marie, Que., about 60 kilometres southeast of Quebec City, are used to the Chaudière River spilling its banks, but they say this year it rose higher than it's been in decades.

Some 75 members of the Armed Forces arrived Tuesday morning to help with the aftermath. Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will be in Sainte-Marie this afternoon to tour the area.

About 950 residences are flooded, and 795 people have been forced out of their homes, according to the province.

Mayor Gaétan Vachon said Sainte-Marie's town hall is under more than 1.5 metres of water. Three elementary schools — two in Sainte-Marie and one in neighbouring Scott, Que. — will be closed indefinitely so they can be cleaned and the air quality tested.

The school in Scott is under 2.5 metres of water and has been so damaged that students might not be able to return to the building this school year.

Electricity in much of the area has been cut, meaning homeowners who were relying on pumps to keep the water out of their homes are out of luck.

"[Hydro] can't restore the power if there's still water in the home because it's dangerous," said Vachon.

"I don't want people thinking we're enjoying cutting off electricity so their pumps won't work. We're taking it one step at a time, for safety purposes."

Sainte-Marie residents lucky, in a way

Sainte-Marie resident Diane Donahue said her daughter, who has no power or drinking water at home, stayed with her for a night.

Her son is returning from a vacation Tuesday and has had to make arrangements to stay somewhere other than his home because there is a third of a metre of water in his apartment.

But Donahue said compared to neighbouring municipalities such as Beauceville, Sainte-Marie is fortunate, in a way.

The water "came up very, very fast," she said, but ice didn't wash ashore, as it did elsewhere, causing more extensive damage.

She said community members are pitching in to help out those who have been affected, donating food and clothes and keeping in touch via social media to make sure everyone is taken care of.

Some who have lived near the river for years are talking about moving away, she said — an option the government hopes to make easier with its new compensation plan.

On Saturday, the water in the Chaudière River was rising by about 20 to 25 centimetres per hour. The water levels are going down now. (Cathy Senay/CBC)

Dohanue said it's a good solution, albeit a tough one.

"There are some people who have lost all their retirement [savings], everything, but hopefully the government will pay or help to pay. And hopefully it doesn't take two to three years," she said.