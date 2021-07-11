Possible drowning in LaSalle rapids, after boat's motor stops working

A man is missing after he fell out of the boat he was in with two other people when it hit the LaSalle rapids Saturday evening.

Montreal police say the group's motor died around 7 p.m. and they were pulled to the rapids by the current in the St. Lawrence River.

That's when the man went overboard. The other man aboard jumped out of the boat to try to save him, but could not find him.

A search to find the missing man lasted until about 10 p.m. Saturday, and is resuming Sunday.

The other man and woman are recovering, police say.