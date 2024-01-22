Content
How did Portuguese chicken get so popular in Montreal?

Whether it’s served on a pillowy Portuguese bun or paired with roast potatoes or poutine, Montrealers seem to love Portuguese chicken. But why? We break it down for you in this first episode of Good Question, Montreal.
Spicy, savoury, fresh off the grill — whether it's served on a pillowy Portuguese bun or paired with roast potatoes or poutine, Montrealers seem to love Portuguese chicken.

In this first episode of Good Question, Montreal, we explore the roots of this dish, how it made its way to Montreal and what it tells us about how cultures are transmitted — and transformed — through food.

Spicy, savoury, fresh off the grill...whether it’s served on a pillowy Portuguese bun, or paired with roast potatoes or poutine, Montrealers seem to love Portuguese chicken. We explore the roots of this dish, how it made its way to Montreal and what it tells us about how cultures are transmitted – and transformed – through food.

Do you have a question about Montreal? Host Ainslie MacLellan is determined to help find the answer. Whether it's a story that's disappeared from the headlines, a curious landmark in your neighbourhood, or a quirk of Montreal life you've been wondering about, we're on it. Let's learn about this place together.

Your Montreal questions, answered weekly. Nothing too big, too small or too weird. What are you wondering? Send us your question here: cbc.ca/GoodQuestionMontreal.

