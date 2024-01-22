Spicy, savoury, fresh off the grill — whether it's served on a pillowy Portuguese bun or paired with roast potatoes or poutine, Montrealers seem to love Portuguese chicken.

In this first episode of Good Question, Montreal, we explore the roots of this dish, how it made its way to Montreal and what it tells us about how cultures are transmitted — and transformed — through food.

LISTEN | How did Portuguese chicken get so popular in Montreal?

