'A Christmas gift': portion of Highway 640 in Terrbonne reopens

The section of Highway 640 westbound in Terrebonne that was closed Thursday after part of the road sunk has reopened.

Hydro-Québec was installing power lines under the highway to provide electricity to the new Urbanova development in Terrebonne, when the work made part of the road sink about two inches.

One lane was closed at first, but Transports Québec decided to close both lanes in the area as a preventive measure.

"The crews … worked very hard to make sure that this becomes some kind of a Christmas gift to the population of the North Shore," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Francis Labbé.

"We were fortunate enough to be able to deliver the road faster than expected, so we're quite glad we could do this."