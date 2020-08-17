Quebec, Ontario call on federal government to intervene in strike at Port of Montreal

As longshore workers at the Port of Montreal enter the second week of their general strike, the governments of Quebec and Ontario are calling on federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi and Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains to intervene.

Local 375 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees began the indefinite strike last Monday, after port management rerouted ships and reduced night-shift pay. The port was reacting to a series of daytime walkouts earlier this summer.

The union representing 1,125 longshore and maintenance workers, as well as supervisors, is in negotiations with its employer, the Maritime Employers Association. It has been without a contract since the end of 2018.

With about $100 billion in merchandise passing through the port each year, the resumption of normal activities at the port is "a crucial step" in revitalizing Quebec's economy amid the pandemic, said Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet in a statement.

A letter, signed by Boulet, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and their Ontario counterparts — Monte McNaughton and Victor Fedeli —says the port is "a strategic element for the economic vitality of Montreal and for Quebec, but also for Ontario and Eastern Canada."

It notes that the food, manufacturing, retail and auto industries are particularly at risk, with some car parts already in short supply due to the strike.

Le gouvernement fédéral doit intervenir pour régler le conflit de travail au port de Montréal.<br>Ce conflit fait très mal à notre économie.<br>Beaucoup d'emplois sont en jeu. <a href="https://t.co/3XNy3WCf18">https://t.co/3XNy3WCf18</a> —@francoislegault

No back-to-work legislation

The letter calls for Ottawa to "promote dialogue between the parties with the goal of quickly reaching a negotiated agreement," but stops short of asking for back-to-work legislation.

A spokesperson for the Federal Labour Ministry says such legislation is not planned while negotiations continue.

The union says shift work is at the heart of the negotiations, with the present situation making a healthy work-life balance impossible. Currently, employees work 19 day in a row and then have two days off. They earn, on average, about $110,000 a year.

The employer has asked for the parties to enter binding arbitration to resolve the dispute, a proposal that the union has rejected.

Last week, five of the province's major business groups said the situation needed to be resolved as soon as possible.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Michel Leblanc, said the situation was critical, and the consequences would be felt across the province.

"Beyond businesses in the logistical ecosystem, it is all the companies in Quebec, it is all the workers, all the families in Quebec who could be impacted if this goes on," he said.