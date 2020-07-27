Port of Montreal longshoremen's union launches four day strike

Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike Monday morning.

The union representing striking workers gave the Maritime Employers Association 72 hours notice Friday.

Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will not provide any mooring services during the strike, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels, in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The union said the dispute is mainly centred on working hours.

The port said the strike does not affect liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service or the grain terminal.

The Montreal Port Authority said port activities are essential to keeping the economy running smoothly and, in some cases, to ensure public health and safety.