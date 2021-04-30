Senate to vote today on Port of Montreal back-to-work legislation
Bill aimed at quickly reopening port, where flow of millions of tonnes of goods has been halted
A strike at one of Canada's busiest ports could be coming to an end as the Senate prepares to deal with back-to-work legislation today that would force 1,150 dockworkers back on the job at the Port of Montreal.
The House of Commons approved the bill early Thursday morning, with the Conservatives joining forces with the minority Liberal government.
But it must still be passed by the Senate.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the dockworkers, has said the dispute was sparked when the Maritime Employers Association began imposing extended workday hours without
consulting workers.
The union says workers would have willingly returned to the job had the employer simply ended the scheduling practice.
It says it will challenge the legislation, which it described as unconstitutional.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?