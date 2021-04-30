Senate to vote today on Port of Montreal back-to-work legislation

A strike at one of Canada's busiest ports could be coming to an end as the Senate prepares to deal with back-to-work legislation today that would force 1,150 dockworkers back on the job at the Port of Montreal.

The House of Commons approved the bill early Thursday morning, with the Conservatives joining forces with the minority Liberal government.

But it must still be passed by the Senate.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the dockworkers, has said the dispute was sparked when the Maritime Employers Association began imposing extended workday hours without

consulting workers.

The union says workers would have willingly returned to the job had the employer simply ended the scheduling practice.

It says it will challenge the legislation, which it described as unconstitutional.