Captain of 1st vessel to reach Port of Montreal honoured

The Montreal Port Authority presented the captain of the first ship to dock in 2019 with its ceremonial gold-headed cane on Thursday.

Captain Volodymyr Yurchenko of The Virginiaborg docked after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The ship had sailed from Norway.

Yurchenko, who is from Ukraine, said at first, he was shocked to learn that he was the captain to be honoured with the cane, a tradition that dates back to 1840, but that he didn't know existed.

Then, he said, he was overwhelmed with pride and happiness.

"I'm so happy, I'm so emotional, so Happy New Year and thank you very much," Yurchenko said.

The Virginiaborg, the first ocean vessel to arrive at the Port of Montreal in 2019, is shown in this recent handout photo. (Montreal Port Authority/The Canadian Press)

While the port now operates year round, the ceremony harks back to a time when ice on the St. Lawrence River closed Montreal off to the rest of the world during the winter. The first ship of the year symbolized renewed links with the rest of the world.

Port authority CEO Sylvie Vachon said the port had a banner year in 2018, setting a new record for containers processed, according to their preliminary report.

She said the port handled 39 million tonnes of cargo in 2018, up 2.5 per cent from 2017.

"When the Port of Montreal does well, all of Quebec benefits," said Chantal Rouleau, the Quebec cabinet minister responsible for Montreal, at the ceremony.

Strike mandate

The celebration comes almost three weeks after the port's longshoremen voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Union spokesperson Michel Murray says the roughly 1,100 longshoremen at the port are looking to improve working conditions, including changing schedules that require members to work 19 days out of 21.

Louis Aucoin, spokesperson for the Maritime Employers Association, the dockworkers' employer, says the association respects the union's right to strike, but that the health and safety of Montrealers must be the priority.

He noted that important shipments, such as salt used to de-ice Montreal's roads and sidewalks, arrive through the Port of Montreal.