West Islanders using dog feces, utensils to thwart off 'porch pirates'

Jennifer Lalonde has come up with an unconventional way to prevent people from stealing her neighbours' packages this holiday season.

Lalonde has been filling fake packages with her dog's feces and weighing them down with cans of food.

"Maybe if we fool them enough times with putting dog or cat feces, it'll stop them from taking peoples' actual brand new packages of toys or whatever for Christmas," said Lalonde, who lives in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

She got the idea from a West Island Facebook page. Residents are hoping leaving decoy packages on their front porches hoping it will eventually discourage potential thieves.

Robert Lawton had a package stolen from his home in Pierrefonds last year. He had ordered an Xbox as a Christmas gift for his son but he never received it.

See how some Montrealers are thwarting 'porch pirates':

As online shopping creates new opportunities for thieves, reporter Jay Turnbull explains how some people are taking matters into their own hands. 1:00

After calling Microsoft, he realized the package had been delivered and stolen from outside his home. The company reimbursed him and he managed to order another one, but the incident left him shaken.

"You kind of feel vulnerable that they can steal anything they want," said Lawton.

Lawton reported the incident to Montreal police but, because Lawton didn't have a licence plate number, he doesn't believe the thief was caught.

This year, he equipped his home with a security camera and prepared a decoy of his own — a cardboard box that is completely empty except for a single plastic fork.

"I didn't really want to do anything more dangerous than that because you don't want to have any repercussions of them coming back and doing something to your house," said Lawton.

What to do if your package is stolen

Montreal police said they encourage anyone who has had their package stolen to file a complaint with them.

"This type of theft is well known and taken seriously by the SPVM," the SPVM said in a statement.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, merchants are obliged to give consumers a refund if their package is stolen, Charles Tanguay, a spokesperson for Quebec's consumer protection office explained.

"The main obligation of the merchant is to make sure you receive the package and obviously if the package has been stolen you didn't receive it so you have a right to cancel the purchase and get a refund," he said.

If the merchant does not give you a refund within 15 days, you can then call your credit card issuer to ask for your money back, he said.

With online orders, there are also a few ways you can prevent theft, a spokesperson for Fed-Ex Express Canada explained.

If you know you aren't going to be home when your package arrives, many couriers offer a package redirect service on their website or mobile apps.

You also have the option of getting your package shipped to your workplace or to your local post office.