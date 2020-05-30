Quebec allows outdoor pools, playgrounds, public washrooms to reopen

The Quebec government is allowing public installations such as outdoor pools and playgrounds to reopen across the province.

The decision is effective as of today. However, it is up to municipalities and other organizations responsible for the installations to ultimately decide when to reopen, and hygiene and physical-distancing rules must be respected.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said in a statement that the decision was made to give Quebecers a chance to cool off, but that it was crucial to follow public-health guidelines while doing so.

Municipalities are also permitted to turn on water fountains, with the use of refillable containers preferred, and to reopen public washrooms, wading pools and splash pads.

The Health Ministry says that surfaces must be regularly cleaned and visitors must be able to easily wash their hands.

In Montreal, the city turned on its splash pads with the authorization of the local public health authority earlier this week as the temperature topped 30 C.