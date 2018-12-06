Justin Trudeau to attend annual Polytechnique memorial in Montreal

The City of Montreal is inviting citizens to attend its annual memorial in honour of the 14 women who were killed at École Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante are expected to be present at the event marking the 29th anniversary of the women's deaths, along with survivors of the shooting and friends and family of the victims.

The memorial ceremony will take place at the chalet on Mount Royal starting at 5 p.m.

Fourteen beams of light will illuminate the Montreal skyline between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., in honour of each of the victims.

The anniversary coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Anyone wishing to attend is invited to wear a white ribbon on their lapel, a global symbol of the campaign to end violence against women.

Flowers sit in front of the memorial plaque at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal. Fourteen female students were gunned down by Marc Lepine who then killed himself on Dec. 6, 1989. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau to limit access to handguns

In an interview with Montreal radio station 98.5 FM on Thursday, Trudeau said his government plans to limit access to handguns and assault weapons to confront gun violence.

"We are currently reflecting on how we are going to do better to counter the violence caused by handguns and assault weapons, yes," Trudeau said. "What's happening is unacceptable."

The prime minister said the government is looking at different alternatives to address the situation.

In 2015, Trudeau campaigned on a promise to get handguns and assault weapons off the streets, but gun-control advocates recently criticized the government for failing to follow through.

