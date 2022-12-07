Ceremony honours 14 women killed in École Polytechnique mass shooting

Beams of light, one for each of the victims of the shooting in 1989, light up the Montreal sky to remember the tragedy.

Today at 5:10 p.m., the moment when, 34 years ago, the first shots were fired at École Polytechnique, 14 beams will illuminate the Montreal sky.

The beams, representing the 14 women killed at the Montreal engineering school, will shine atop Mount Royal at the Belvedere Kondiaronk. A ceremony will be held inside the Mount Royal chalet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier François Legault and other dignitaries will be in attendance. You can watch the ceremony live here.

The event, which takes place annually on Dec. 6, commemorates the day a man motivated by hatred of feminists killed 14 women and injured 13 others at École Polytechnique on this day in 1989.