Quebecers head to polls to have their say about future of their municipalities

Quebec's municipal elections are taking place this weekend, and Sunday is the last opportunity for residents to vote.

Out of the 10 most populous cities in the province, Montreal is the only municipality with two days of voting this weekend, Elections Montreal says.

It confirmed in a tweet that voter turnout in Montreal reached 21.8 per cent as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Across Quebec, polls will be open on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters heading to the polls need to bring a valid piece of photo identification, such as a health insurance card or a driver's licence.

For those who received a voter's reminder card, it can speed up the process of identification at the polling station.

In Montreal, the two leading candidates for mayor, incumbent Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre, are squaring off in a rematch of the 2017 campaign.

Coderre is seeking to make a comeback after serving as mayor for one term until his defeat four years ago.

Voters in Quebec City and Laval will elect a new mayor, as Régis Labeaume and Marc Demers, respectively, didn't seek re-election.

If you're wondering why you should take the time to head out to a polling station, here's some information about why your vote matters.

