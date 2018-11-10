Politicians, friends and citizens attend lying-in-state for Bernard Landry

Former colleagues, friends and members of the public are lining up at the National Assembly today to pay their respects to former premier Bernard Landry.

Landry died on Tuesday at the age of 81.

His casket was carried into the Salon Rouge on Saturday morning, followed by his wife, Chantal Renaud, and his three children from a previous marriage, Julie, Philippe and Pascale.

Politicians of all banners were present for the ceremony that is open to the public until 6 p.m. today.

Bernard Landry, pictured here in 2001 when he was acclaimed leader of the Parti Québécois. A week later, Landry was sworn in as 28th premier of Quebec. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Premier François Legault was one of the first to offer his condolences to Landry's family.

Legault served as Minister with the Parti Québécois during the time Landry was Premier from 2001 to 2003.

He said much of the modern economic development of the province was modelled by Landry's decision-making.

Legault said Landry taught him not only how to run a government, but also the responsibility that comes with it.

"For him it was always important to put the common good ahead of partisanship," Legault said.

The interim leader of the Parti Québécois, Pascal Bérubé, said he wanted to pay tribute to "this giant that was Bernard Landry."

"We will step up to this immense legacy he left us," he said.

Landry was first sworn in at the National Assembly in 1976, the first year the Parti Québécois formed the government.

A State Funeral is being held for Landry at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica on Tuesday at 2 p.m.